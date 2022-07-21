Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $179.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.47. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $211.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.20 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.