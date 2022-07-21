Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,944,000 after purchasing an additional 584,001 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 520,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after purchasing an additional 885,496 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

