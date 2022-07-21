Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,490 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Ciena worth $10,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $201,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,335.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $201,043.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,310 shares of company stock worth $1,299,343 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Ciena stock opened at $49.49 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

