Signaturefd LLC Buys 174 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.1 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

