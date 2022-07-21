Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $150,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,709,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.67 per share, with a total value of $49,474.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 43,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $110.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 21.92%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.