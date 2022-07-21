West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after buying an additional 664,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,506,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after buying an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after buying an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of WST opened at $303.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $275.89 and a one year high of $475.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

About West Pharmaceutical Services



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

