Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $120.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.46. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $169.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.