Atria Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth $296,921,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,970,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,593,000 after buying an additional 372,416 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,240,000 after buying an additional 349,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,339,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bill.com from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $265.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.50.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

Bill.com Stock Up 9.8 %

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,003,423.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,003,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,811.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $96,127.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,942 shares of company stock worth $5,823,789 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

BILL stock opened at $138.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 2.28.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile



Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

