Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,559,000 after buying an additional 557,935 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,652 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $156,519,000 after acquiring an additional 541,858 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,295 shares of company stock worth $7,610,472. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

