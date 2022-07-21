Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,543 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,951,677 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,383 shares of company stock worth $3,255,247. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.69.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of -88.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -39.34%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

