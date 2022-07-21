Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $428,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.65.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW stock opened at $101.53 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

