Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 244 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC stock opened at $160.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

