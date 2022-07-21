Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $10,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 116.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on East West Bancorp to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $71.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 46.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

