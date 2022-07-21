Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Cintas by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $392.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.59. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

