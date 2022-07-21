Atria Investments LLC Raises Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.88. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.64.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.