Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Atria Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.88. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

