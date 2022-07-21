Atria Investments LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $276.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.29. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

