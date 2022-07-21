Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,194.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,070.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,022.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,503.30 and a twelve month high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.87 by $3.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

