Signaturefd LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 11,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $120.81 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

