Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $93.40 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.14 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWLO. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.58.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

