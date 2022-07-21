Signaturefd LLC Acquires 2,067 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

TC Energy stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.77 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 106.46%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

