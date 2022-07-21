Security National Bank of SO Dak Purchases 1,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

