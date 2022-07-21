Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 219 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $71.70 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.15.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

