West Bancorporation Inc. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 970 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:V opened at $213.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
