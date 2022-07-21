Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $339.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.