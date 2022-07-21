The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,419 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.