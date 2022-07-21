West Bancorporation Inc. Has $88,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.77. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The stock has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

