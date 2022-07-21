Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases 2,390 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Visa by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
