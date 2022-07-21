Northwest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.48.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $4,884,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

