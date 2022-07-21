National Bank Financial Lowers European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) to Sector Perform Under Weight

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

European Commercial REIT Stock Performance

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$30.22 million during the quarter.

