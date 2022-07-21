FY2022 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Netflix in a report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $9.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.59. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Edward Jones lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Netflix stock opened at $216.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.71 and a 200-day moving average of $306.77. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.