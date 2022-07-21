FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings of $10.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.77. The consensus estimate for Netflix’s current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.33 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $216.44 on Thursday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.77. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after acquiring an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

