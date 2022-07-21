Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 373,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,912,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.99 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average is $124.95.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

