Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,129 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 771.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,090,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,060,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,368,000 after purchasing an additional 865,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,496,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,183,000 after buying an additional 511,634 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $23,353,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.61 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.