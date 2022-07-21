Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 17,648 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,648 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,995 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,666,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.88.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $198.05 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

