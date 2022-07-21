Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 771 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 196.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $243.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,627,778 shares of company stock valued at $395,430,143. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.