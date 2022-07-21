Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 535 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $285.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $296.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,878 shares of company stock worth $3,979,428. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

