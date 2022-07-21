Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.08.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.