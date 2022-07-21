Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 277 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average of $68.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEM. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,657,300. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.