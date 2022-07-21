MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $779.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $721.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $951.05. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.45 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,529.00.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

