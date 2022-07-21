CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.49. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

