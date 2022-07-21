Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 126,528.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,639,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 10,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $52.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.49.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

