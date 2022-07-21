CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CSX

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.49. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

