Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.51.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

