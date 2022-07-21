Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 443 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,941 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $51.41 and a 52 week high of $124.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.37.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

