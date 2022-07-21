Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Aflac by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

NYSE:AFL opened at $54.70 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

