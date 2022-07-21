Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,667 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,426,745,000 after purchasing an additional 179,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after purchasing an additional 171,857 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

3M Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.85 and its 200 day moving average is $149.57. 3M has a 1 year low of $125.60 and a 1 year high of $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

