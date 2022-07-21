Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,280 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,012 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 664.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,766,650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,776 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,171,842 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,447 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,508,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,681,000. Finally, THRC Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,062,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLF. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,735 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,169.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $650,828.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,238.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

