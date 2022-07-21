Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.38% of Everi worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 15.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.53. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

