Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 115,811 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,811 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

